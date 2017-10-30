Teen Injured in High Speed Crash

A Kenosha teen suffered serious injuries after a three vehicle high speed crash on Saturday morning. The accident happened shortly after 8:30 AM Saturday at the intersection of Highway 50 and Pershing Blvd. The situation began with reports of a white sedan that was driving at high speed east on Highway 50. That’s when the sedan collided with another car and a van. The 17 year old driver of the first car was ejected and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but his current condition is not known. No one else was injured. Investigators worked to reconstruct the scene and also said that there might be charges related to the crash.