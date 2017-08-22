Teen Injured in Train Accident

A teenager is in critical condition after he was struck by a train early this morning. The incident happened shortly after midnight on tracks near Highway C and 258th court. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department the 18 year old was apparently standing on the tracks attempting to video the on-coming train with his phone. The conductor spotted the teen-who was with four other teens-and slowed the train, which was traveling around 35 miles per hour. The train was unable to stop in time and struck the teen who failed to remove himself from the tracks. He suffered serious injuries. Authorities estimate that the train weighed about 13-thousand tons and had 118 cars. The teen was taken by Flight For Life to the hospital. No further details are available.