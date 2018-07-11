Teen Killed in Motorcycle Crash Id’d

KENOSHA, WI–The name of the teen who lost his life in a motorcycle crash on Sunday night has been released. 19 year old Zach Bulanow of Sturtevant died at the scene. He was riding westbound on Highway 50 approaching Green Bay Road when he collided with a wrong way driver trying to turn into a parking lot on the northside of the road.

The driver of the SUV had allegedly just turned the wrong way onto the highway. He’s identified by police as 29 year old Paul Turner. He turned himself into authorities Monday morning and made his initial court appearance Wednesday.

He’s charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and, hit and run involving death. Turner will be back in court next week and is being held on $75,000 bond.