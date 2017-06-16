Teen Shot By Police Faces Felony Charges

The teen shot by Kenosha Police Sunday night will face felony charges in the case. 19 year old Cory Cooper of Oak Park, Ill is charged with allegedly pointing a gun at a police officer. According to the criminal complaint Kenosha Police Officer Alex Wicketts responded to a call for a person making threats with a firearm. Reports say that Cooper matched the description of the suspect that Wicketts was looking for. Cooper allegedly fled when he saw the officer and reportedly turned back allegedly pointing the gun while still fleeing. That’s when officer Wicketts fired his weapon and hit the suspect. Cooper was taken into custody-and to the hospital where he remains getting treatment for his injuries. He was hit by one bullet in the thigh. Wicketts is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Cooper will also face additional charges of bail jumping from an earlier case.