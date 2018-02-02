Teens Charged with Making Threats Against Indian Trail
By Pete Serzant
|
Feb 2, 2018 @ 5:38 PM

Two 17 year olds say that threats they allegedly made and shared on line against Indian Trail were just a joke. Police say that 17-year-old Lozamar Alexis Jr. of Kenosha sent the original message about shooting up the school which was then shared on Snap Chat by 17-year-old Tre’Shawn Moore-Thomas of Milwaukee. When questioned by authorities they reportedly said that the message was shared as a joke and they had no intention of carrying out the threat. They both now face charges of making a terroristic threat. More to come.

