Teens Plead Guilty to Making On-Line Threats

KENOSHA, WI–The two teens whose on-line threat shut down a Kenosha high school for a day have pleaded guilty. 17 year old Lozmar Alexis Jr, and 17 year old Tre-Shawn Moore-Thomas both pleaded guilty to using a computer message to make a threat, obstructing police, and disorderly conduct.

Alexis admitted to sending a Snap Chat message to Moore-Thomas threatening to shoot up Indian Trail High School. He says he meant it as a joke. Moore-Thomas took a screen shot and shared via social media. Eventually the snap was shared many times via Facebook causing alarm, and also causing classes to be canceled for one day at the school.

The pair were identified and arrested February 1st. Alexis Jr will serve two years probation. Moore-Thomas will be sentenced in August.