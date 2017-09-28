Test Results Steady in Wisconsin

MADISON, WI-AP–Student test results in Wisconsin held steady last year, the second under a new state testing system. The state Department of Public Instruction released the results Wednesday. It shows that the percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced in English language arts and math increased slightly last spring compared to the previous year. In science, the scores dipped slightly. In all three categories, fewer than 50 percent of students were proficient or advanced. In English it was 42.7 percent, in math 40.5 percent and in science 42.3 percent. The results include both public and private school students. The tests include results of the Forward exam given to students in grades four through seven, the ACT Plus Writing exam given to all 11th graders and the Dynamic Learning Maps assessment for those with significant cognitive disabilities.