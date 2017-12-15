Texas Man Arrested in Kenosha For Attempted Child Abduction

A Sherman, Texas man faces attempted child abduction charges after he was arrested in Kenosha this week. 36 year old Steven Blair allegedly made contact with a 17 year old Kenosha teen in order to set up a sexual encounter. The teen was at school Wednesday when his family alerted the school that the man may be headed there to pick him up. The police were contacted who then went to the school and used the boy’s phone to contact Blair and set up a meeting place. He was taken into custody and faces numerous felonies including sexual exploitation of a child. The criminal complaint states that Blair reportedly traveled from Texas to Kenosha for work and contacted the teen. His family became suspicious and that’s when they contacted the boy’s school. Blair is being held on 75-thousand dollars bond.