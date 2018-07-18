Thayer Sentenced to 13 Years For Drunk Driving Death

KENOSHA, WI–A Paris man is going to prison for the drunk driving death of a Kenosha woman. 39 year old Christopher Thayer pleaded guilty to homicide by the intoxicated use of a vehicle for the New Year’s Day crash. The accident happened shortly before 6:30 PM on Highway K west of I-94.

Thayer admitted that he had been drinking for much of January 1st at a nearby bar and left around 6:20 PM. Thayer drove his truck in the wrong lane at a high rate of speed and hit the car driven by Djuana Latshaw head-on. She was killed in the crash, her seven year old grandchild who was riding in the backseat was injured. The boy had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Thayer’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. Thayer will spend the next 13 years in prison. He expressed remorse at his sentencing hearing and the defense had asked for a lighter prison term.