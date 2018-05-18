The Latest: Baldwin votes against CIA nominee Haspel

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin has voted against confirming President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the CIA, despite a Republican opponent accusing Baldwin of being part of “Team Terrorists” for not backing the nominee.

Baldwin says the fact that Gina Haspel wouldn’t say torture is immoral disqualifies her for the position.

Baldwin had not stated her position on Haspel until Thursday, just before the Senate vote. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson voted to confirm Haspel.

State Sen. Leah Vukmir says Baldwin is part of “Team Terrorists” for not backing Haspel.

Vukmir calls Baldwin an “extreme liberal who would rather keep the CIA’s top job open – to the delight of terrorists and our enemies – rather than do the right thing.” Vukmir faces a primary challenge from Republican Kevin Nicholson, who also supports Haspel.