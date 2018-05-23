The Latest: Milwaukee Bucks guard Brown says arrest ‘wrong’

MILWAUKEE, WI (AP)–Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown says his experience with Milwaukee police was wrong and “shouldn’t happen to anybody.”

Brown released a statement Wednesday after Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized for how his department handled the January arrest of Brown.

Brown says what should have been “a simple parking ticket turned into an attempt at police intimidation, followed by the unlawful use of physical force.”

He says, “Situations like mine and worse happen every day in the black community.”

Officers used a stun gun on Brown after coming across the Bucks player in a Walgreens parking lot. Brown was not charged.

Brown says he’s planning to sue the Milwaukee Police Department.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is apologizing for how his department handled the January arrest of Bucks guard Sterling Brown.

Brown was arrested about 2 a.m. Jan. 26 in a Walgreens parking lot by officers who used a stun gun. Officers had been checking on a vehicle parked across two handicap spaces. Brown was not charged.

Morales says officers “acted inappropriately” and that those officers had recently been disciplined. He says he’s “sorry this incident escalated to this level.”