The Latest: Nicholson won’t back down from vets comments

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson refuses to back down from recent comments he made about military veterans that have drawn a bipartisan backlash.

Nine Republican veterans who support Nicholson’s primary challenger Leah Vukmir on Thursday called for Nicholson to apologize for comments he made during a debate last week.

Nicholson spokesman Brandon Moody said Thursday that Nicholson was calling out Vukmir for running a campaign that questions his personal character, which includes being a Marine.

Moody says Nicholson’s service in the Marines as a captain who earned a Bronze Star is a “pretty damn good track record.”

On Wednesday, Nicholson questioned the “cognitive thought process” of veterans who decide to become Democrats. Nicholson said Thursday that while he respects Democratic veterans, he doesn’t understand how people can vote for them when they “routinely demean and belittle” the Constitution.

