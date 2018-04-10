The Latest: Vukmir confident she’ll get GOP endorsement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir says she’s “very confident” she will win the state party endorsement at the GOP convention next month.

Vukmir said Tuesday that she’s worked hard to win the backing of Republican Party activists who serve as delegates at the convention. They will vote on whether to endorse her or GOP rival, Delafield businessman Kevin Nicholson.

Nicholson’s campaign says in an April 5 memo that Vukmir is focusing too much on winning the endorsement at the detriment of raising money and being in position to take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Vukmir says Nicholson was “insulting” party activists and he doesn’t understand Wisconsin politics. Vukmir says, “I’ve always respected the work of the grass roots.”

The winner of the state party endorsement is given money, access to party staff and other resources.