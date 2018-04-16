“The Stella” Gets Grant Money From the State

KENOSHA, WI—The former Heritage House in Kenosha is receiving a grant to help with its continued rehab.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation awarded the project with a $250,000 grant which was officially announced at a ceremony Monday morning.

Wisconsin Lt Governor Rebecca Kleefisch was on hand as was Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian at the ceremony held near the newly renamed “Stella” hotel.

Downtown Kenosha Inc President Nicole Thompson accepted the grant.

The Community Development Investment Grant is given in part to projects that preserve historic buildings or landmarks. The core of the redevelopment is the former Elks Club building which was opened in 1919.

A new structure is being built adjacent to the historic building. Developers have said that it will contain a boutique hotel and hall.