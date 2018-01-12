Thief Who Dressed as a Woman Sentenced to Prison

A Zion man who was found guilty of robbing a Kenosha hotel was sentenced to three years in prison. 29 year old Christopher Hornezes robbed the hotel in April 2016 while dressed as woman, wearing makeup and a dress. He is also alleged to have committed similar crimes in Illinois. Hornezes must also serve five years extended supervision after he is released. At his sentencing hearing yesterday, Hornezes apologized for his actions but said that he was seeking drug money. He is also serving a 13 year stretch in Illinois-a sentence that he received in March last year.