Thin Ice a Dangerous Thing

With warm weather in the forecast this week, ice conditions on area lakes are poor in spots and getting worse. Department of Natural Resources Warden Brandon Smith said two all-terrain vehicles broke through the ice on Camp Lake and another went through on Silver Lake over the weekend. Fortunately, all involved were able to escape with only minor injuries. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are predicted to be in the 40s for the next seven days, with Saturday possibly reaching a high of 51. The DNR is warning people to be very careful on the ice.