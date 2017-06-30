Three Charged With Armed Robbery

Three people are charged with armed robbery after they allegedly held up two Twin Lakes teens. The incident happened last Thursday outside of an apartment building at 17171 Wilmot Avenue in the village. 21 year old Julian Barler, 22 year old David Frye, and 21 year old Michael Addison are all charged with robbing the teens who later admitted to police that they were visiting Barler to buy marijuana from him. Police were able to track the suspects to the apartment building and allegedly found several weapons in Addison’s car including a loaded gun. A three are being held on various bond amounts ranging between 15-thousand to 50-thousand dollars.