Three Charged in Cell Phone Store Robbery

A Kenosha man and two men from Ohio are charged in the cell phone store heist from earlier this week. 18 Rion Nicholas of Kenosha, 19 year old James Phipps Jr. and 18 year old Anthony Becton-Clark both of Dayton, Ohio face charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage. Police allege the trio stole about $33,000 worth of cellphones and tablet computers from a Kenosha store before getting caught. The three men allegedly smashed through a glass door at McTernan Wireless on 75th Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday and made off with the merchandise. Police say the same three suspects then allegedly tried the same thing at an AT&T store on Green Bay Road but failed to get in. The suspects were stopped and arrested in Pleasant Prairie a short time later.