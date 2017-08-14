Three Dead in Shooting-Suspect Still at Large

Three people are dead after they were shot at point blank range at the Great Lakes Dragaway. The shooting happened at 7 PM last night. Investigators say that a suspect approached the three men and shot them. Two died at the scene while another died on the way to the hospital. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told reporters that they do not know why the shooting occurred.

Beth says that the suspect is not in custody. He’s described as a black male 5’9″, 145 lbs and around 30 years old. He may have escaped in a black car. Beth called on the public’s help to catch the gunman.

Despite earlier reports, Beth would not say if the shooting was gang related. Highway KR was closed between Highway 45 and I-94-near the racetrack-as the grounds were evacuated. It’s estimated about 5-thousand people were attending an event there. We’ll have more details as they become available.