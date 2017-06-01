Three Serious Crashes in Less Than 24 Hours

There were three very serious accidents in the Kenosha area over the past two days. The first happened Tuesday at 3:1 5 PM when a car left Highway WG in Bristol and stuck a tree. The driver, identified as a 55 year old man from Trevor suffered serious injuries and was flown by flight for life to Milwaukee. The cause is unknown but alcohol does not appear to be a factor. Later in the day there was an accident on Sheridan Road in Somers with a man allegedly jumping out of a moving vehicle after a reported argument with his girlfriend who was driving the car. He was also flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital. Then just after midnight yesterday morning, a crash on Highway H near Shoreland High School left one person dead and another injured. The car in that crash left the road and ended up in a ditch. The driver was pronounced dead at St Catherine’s Hospital the passenger was flown by flight for life as well. Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in that crash.