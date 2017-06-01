There were three very serious accidents in the Kenosha area over the past two days. The first happened Tuesday at 3:1 5 PM when a car left Highway WG in Bristol and stuck a tree. The driver, identified as a 55 year old man from Trevor suffered serious injuries and was flown by flight for life to Milwaukee. The cause is unknown but alcohol does not appear to be a factor. Later in the day there was an accident on Sheridan Road in Somers with a man allegedly jumping out of a moving vehicle after a reported argument with his girlfriend who was driving the car. He was also flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital. Then just after midnight yesterday morning, a crash on Highway H near Shoreland High School left one person dead and another injured. The car in that crash left the road and ended up in a ditch. The driver was pronounced dead at St Catherine’s Hospital the passenger was flown by flight for life as well. Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in that crash.
Three Serious Crashes in Less Than 24 Hours
By Pete Serzant
Jun 1, 2017 @ 8:29 AM