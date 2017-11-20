Three Wounded During Opening Weekend
By Pete Serzant
|
Nov 20, 2017 @ 6:30 AM

(AP)–Three hunters shot and wounded themselves on the opening day of Wisconsin’s gun deer season. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reports that the first happened in Brown County about 5:30 a.m. Saturday. A 49-year-old man was working on his firearm when it discharged into his right ankle. The second happened after 9 a.m. in Forest County. A 49-year-old Crandon man was sitting in the cab of his truck when he saw a deer. When the hunter went to move his rifle, it went off, sending a bullet through his legs and then the truck’s seat and door. Local Wausaw TV reports the third incident happened in Shawano County. A 51-year-old man bent over and his holstered handgun fired, hitting his leg. The season runs through Sunday, Nov. 26.

