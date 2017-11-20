Three Wounded During Opening Weekend

(AP)–Three hunters shot and wounded themselves on the opening day of Wisconsin’s gun deer season. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reports that the first happened in Brown County about 5:30 a.m. Saturday. A 49-year-old man was working on his firearm when it discharged into his right ankle. The second happened after 9 a.m. in Forest County. A 49-year-old Crandon man was sitting in the cab of his truck when he saw a deer. When the hunter went to move his rifle, it went off, sending a bullet through his legs and then the truck’s seat and door. Local Wausaw TV reports the third incident happened in Shawano County. A 51-year-old man bent over and his holstered handgun fired, hitting his leg. The season runs through Sunday, Nov. 26.