Tobacco Banned at Milwaukee Sporting Events

(Wisconsin News Connection)–The Milwaukee Brewers open their home season this afternoon against the Colorado Rockies, and this year there’s a big change at Miller Park. A new Milwaukee city ordinance prohibits any tobacco use at Miller Park and all other city of Milwaukee sports venues. State law already prohibits smoking, but this new city ordinance takes it a step farther and prohibits all forms of tobacco. Violators can be fined up to 250 dollars. Anneke Mohr, the city’s tobacco-free alliance coordinator, says this should send an important message to fans and players. According to Mohr, a lot of young people believe smokeless tobacco is safer than traditional cigarettes. But she points out that any tobacco use is dangerous, and smokeless tobacco is far from safe.