Toilet Paper Fire Leads to School Evacuation

Bose Elementary on the city’s northside was evacuated yesterday after a student reportedly set fire to the toilet paper in one of the school’s bathrooms. The fire department made sure the fire was out but then recommended that students not return to the school for the remainder of the day. Damage was limited to the bathroom but there was smoke related issues with the rest of the building. Most of the students finished out the day at other schools, with two of the younger grades remaining on a field trip.