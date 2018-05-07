Tourists Spend $213.6 Million in Kenosha County in 2017

Kenosha, WI (May 7, 2018) – Tourism is a viable industry in Kenosha County. Tourism provides jobs, lowers personal taxes, improves our local economy, and provides a positive community image, which is critical for economic development. In celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week (May 6-12), the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau shares what tourism means to Kenosha County:

SPENDING

Visitor spending continued to increase in 2017, increasing 2.2% to reach $213.6 million.

Ranked by visitor spending, Kenosha County is the 18th largest county in Wisconsin in 2017.

Visitor spending has grown an average of 5.7% annually since 2012.

Travelers spent $61.5 million on food & beverages and $36 million in the lodging sector last year. The retail sector in Kenosha County received $66 million from visitors.

Much of the visitor spending growth was in the lodging and food & beverages sectors.

TAX REVENUES

Tourism in Kenosha County generated $23.7 million in state and local taxes and $15.9 million in federal taxes last year.

In the absence of the state and local taxes generated by tourism, each Kenosha County household would need to pay an additional $370 to maintain the current level of government services.

JOBS

Traveler spending is a significant source of employment. The tourism industry in Kenosha County supported a total of 3,286 jobs, with personal income of $85.2 million.

Largely comprised of small businesses, travel and hospitality jobs can’t be outsourced or exported. The tourism industry provides work across the spectrum of employment from entry level and part-time jobs to careers in management and entrepreneurial positions.

ABOUT THE KACVB

The KACVB was established in 1986 as a non-profit corporation with the sole purpose of enhancing and growing tourism in the greater Kenosha area, and thereby contributing positively to the community’s economy and overall image.

On select days during National Travel & Tourism Week 2018, a favorite local attraction is offering FREE admission or other freebies! It’s our way of helping you become a Tourist in Your Own Town – this week and all year long! Find all the details at VisitKenosha.com. This is sponsored by the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

About the research: Each year, the Wisconsin Department of Tourism tracks travel trends and visitor patterns through a variety of research studies. The study that is most widely used by our tourism industry is the report, “Economic Impact of Tourism in Wisconsin” produced by Tourism Economics and Longwoods International. In simple terms, this study is an estimate. It’s not a report card or a financial statement reflecting cash register receipts.

For more information about the KACVB and the many free resources the organization offers visitors and residents, log on to VisitKenosha.com. The KACVB serves travelers at two Visitor Information Centers: at 812-56th Street in Downtown Kenosha and at I-94 & Hwy. 165.