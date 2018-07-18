Traffic headache, but no injuries in fiery interstate crash
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fiery crash between a chemical truck and a car temporarily closed a downtown Milwaukee interchange, but did not cause any serious injuries.

The crash happened on northbound Interstate 43/94 just after 3 a.m. Wednesday and forced the closure of the entire Marquette interchange for about two hours. The northbound interstate lanes remained closed for about six hours.

A hazardous materials team was called to the scene because of the possibility the truck was carrying a volatile chemical, but firefighters later learned the cargo was road primer.

Authorities say the car hit the back of the truck which caused it to burst into flames.

