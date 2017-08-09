Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges
By Pete Serzant
|
Aug 9, 2017 @ 11:00 AM

A traffic stop led to a Milwaukee man facing charges for allegedly trafficking pot. 23 year old Rahssan Wilks faces charges of possession with intent to deliver after he was arrested Friday. Reports indicate that Wilks was stopped on I-94 by a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy who alleged that he could smell marijuana as he approached the car. Wilks reportedly told the officer that he had smoked marijuana a few hours before. The deputy allegedly found 238 grams of marijuana in Wilk’s trunk. He faces felony charges and could be fined or sent to prison for up to six years if convicted. He’s due back in court next week.

