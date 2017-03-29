Train Hits Truck Stuck on Tracks

Emergency crews were on the scene of a train crash that happened in a neighborhood in Salem Lakes. The accident happened after a semi tractor trailer unit hauling a piece equipment got stuck on the tracks and was hit by the train. No one was injured but damage was done to the train. The crossing is at 104th street and 268th court and is near a Salem Lakes subdivision. The train blocked all by one road out. The area was cleared by 7:15. The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and officials from the Canadian Pacific Railway were on the scene to investigate.