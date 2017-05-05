Transportation Groups Mum on GOP Fundraising Plan

(AP)–Transportation groups in Wisconsin aren’t saying much yet about the new Assembly Republican plan to pay for roads. The far-reaching plan would cut income taxes to move toward a flat tax, reduce the gas tax, impose the sales tax on fuel sales and make a host of other changes to bring in about $660 million more in revenue. Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association Director Pat Goss says group members are still reviewing the plan, but they appreciated it was the first “new significant transportation revenue increase in nearly a decade.” Transportation Development Association director Craig Thompson calls it a “good starting point.” But Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Peter Barca of Kenosha calls the plan “half baked” that gives tax breaks to the richest people in the state.