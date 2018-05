KENOSHA, WI–The Southeast Conference Champion Tremper Trojans baseball team defeated fellow number one seed Arrowhead 1-0 in a non conference regular season game yesterday.

Both Tremper and Arrowhead are one seeds in their respective sectionals in the upcoming WIAA tournament. The Trojans are ranked tenth in the latest statewide poll.

Other area scores…

Bradford 8 Badger 0;

Union Grove 3 Central 2;

G.M.L. 10 St Joe’s 5 (DH 1);

St Joe’s 8 G.M.L. 4 (DH 2).