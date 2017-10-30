Trevor Man Charged With 10th OWI

Officials have confirmed that a Trevor man will be charged with his 10th operating while intoxicated offense. 44 year old William Hess was arrested a week and a half ago after he was reportedly followed by a concerned citizen west on Highway C for approximately nine miles while he allegedly weaved through traffic. He was eventually arrested on suspicion of OWI. Most of his OWI convictions come from Illinois, and he even served prison time on his last conviction. Now he’s being held on 50-thousand dollars bond. He’s due back in court on Friday.