Trevor Man Facing Prison Time

A Trevor man is facing prison time for a drunken-driving crash that left one of his passengers critically injured. 22-year-old Joshua Erickson is accused of being drunk behind the wheel when he crashed his pickup truck on Camp Lake Road (just before 2 Sunday morning). There were two passengers in the truck with Erickson, one woman suffering critical injuries. Erickson is now behind bars on $15,000 cash bond on charges of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. If convicted, he could face up to 12 years in prison.