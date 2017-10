The trial of a Chicago man in Kenosha County has been delayed due to a null jury. A new panel will have to be agreed to after one juror told the court that he was not actually a resident of Kenosha County but lives in Illinois. The trial of 16 year Latonio Simpson was to start this week. He’s been charged with homicide in the death of Willie Owens from October of last year. The trial will now begin in late February.