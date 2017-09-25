Trial set to begin for man who stole guns, sent manifesto

MADSION, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of stealing an arsenal of firearms from a southern Wisconsin gun shop and sending an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump says he regrets surviving his failed attempt to run from authorities.

Joseph Jakubowski says his 10 days on the run last April were the best days of his life. Jakubowski is set to go on trial in federal court in Madison beginning Monday.

In an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal , Jakubowski says he’s proud that he was able to publicize his anger and frustration toward the government. But, he says he would rather have died in a gun battle with officers.

The 33-year-old self-proclaimed anarchist from Janesville was captured in Vernon County April 14 after a landowner found him camping on his property.