Tribe Questions Casino Expansion

By Pete Serzant
|
Mar 22, 7:35 AM

(AP)–The Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans tribe is questioning why Gov. Scott Walker’s administration isn’t applying the same criteria to a northern Wisconsin casino expansion as it has for previous proposals. A state spokesman says they’re not comparable situations. The tribe argues Walker rejected the Menominee tribe’s Kenosha expansion after reviewing its impact but didn’t do the same for a Ho-Chunk Nation expansion underway in Wittenberg. The site is 17 miles from the Stockbridge-Munsee’s casino. Department of Administration spokesman Steven Michels says the Kenosha proposal concerned taking private land into trust while the Wittenberg expansion is governed by a 2003 compact agreement. Legislators and other tribes have asked the state for further review. The Stockbridge-Munsee has warned it intends to withhold $923,000 in payments over the dispute.

Related Content

City Council Approves Launch of Federal Investigat...
Federal Judge: Whitaker Can Use Boys Room For Now
BBB Warns of “Can You Hear Me” Scam
Investigation Continues in Fatal Pedestrian Accide...
Man Faces Felony Charges for April Shooting
Woman reports debt collection phone scam
Comments