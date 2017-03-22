Tribe Questions Casino Expansion

(AP)–The Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans tribe is questioning why Gov. Scott Walker’s administration isn’t applying the same criteria to a northern Wisconsin casino expansion as it has for previous proposals. A state spokesman says they’re not comparable situations. The tribe argues Walker rejected the Menominee tribe’s Kenosha expansion after reviewing its impact but didn’t do the same for a Ho-Chunk Nation expansion underway in Wittenberg. The site is 17 miles from the Stockbridge-Munsee’s casino. Department of Administration spokesman Steven Michels says the Kenosha proposal concerned taking private land into trust while the Wittenberg expansion is governed by a 2003 compact agreement. Legislators and other tribes have asked the state for further review. The Stockbridge-Munsee has warned it intends to withhold $923,000 in payments over the dispute.