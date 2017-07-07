Tribe Withholds Casino Payment Over Expansion Dispute

(AP)–Officials with the Stockbridge-Munsee Tribe say they did not make a casino payment due to the state last month because of a dispute regarding another tribe’s expansion. A tribal official tells WLUK-TV that the tribe withheld a $923,000 payment. The Stockbridge-Munsee Tribe operates the North Star Mohican Casino and Resort in Bowler. The tribe argues the $33 million expansion of the Ho-Chunk casino 17 miles away in Wittenberg is a violation of both federal law and the Ho-Chunk Nation’s casino state compact. The state Department of Administration determined in September that the Ho-Chunk expansion does not violate its compact with the state.