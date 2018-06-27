Trump comes to Wisconsin to tout Foxconn amid Harley flap

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The ceremonial groundbreaking for a massive $10 billion Foxconn factory complex in Wisconsin was supposed to be evidence that the manufacturing revival fueled by President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy is well underway.

But an announcement this week by Harley-Davidson that it is moving some production of motorcycles overseas to avoid tariffs is fueling unease in Wisconsin.

The contrasting news provides the backdrop for Trump’s visit Thursday where he’ll speak at the Foxconn site and hold a closed-door fundraiser in Milwaukee just a couple miles away from Harley’s headquarters.

Gov. Scott Walker is up for re-election this fall and has also been touting the Foxconn project as a sign that the economy is strong in Wisconsin. The plant could eventually employ 13,000 people.