Trump Coming to Wisconsin

Donald Trump is planning to deliver a speech on the economy in Milwaukee on Thursday. The White House confirmed the planned visit on Monday, which comes two weeks into Trump’s presidency. His last trip to Wisconsin was in December as part of his victory tour. Trump is making the stop amid continued backlash from the executive order he released Friday temporarily banning refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. Trump is slated to announce his pick for a vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat today. No other details about his planned Thursday trip to Wisconsin have been released.