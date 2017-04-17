Trump to Travel to Kenosha

President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha this week to speak at Snap On. The AP reports that the White House confirms the president will pay a visit tomorrow. State Rep. Tod Ohnstad told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Trump will visit the Kenosha headquarters of the tool manufacturer, his first visit to the state since taking office. Rumors of the President’s visit started on Friday when two military helicopters circled the area around Snap On, with pictures going viral on social media fueling the speculation. By Sunday afternoon the rumors became more solid but there is still no official press release on the president’s visit. Stay with WLIP for more information.