Trump Trip to Kenosha

Update: President Donald Trump has signed an order tightening the rules for technology companies looking to bring highly-skilled foreign workers to the U.S. AP Washington correspondent Sagar Meghani reports.

Original Story: (AP)–President Donald Trump will be in Kenosha today-to sign an executive order. Trump will sign an executive order requiring federal agencies to purchase more American made goods. It will also cut back on the H-1B Guest Worker Visa Program. Protests are being planned today in the wake of the president’s visit. Forward Kenosha, a progressive group, called for protestors to gather near Snap On and Congregations United to Serve Humanity along with several other groups plan a march from St Mary’s Lutheran Church on 80th street toward the Snap On building. The protestors are rallying against many of President Trump’s policies including his attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act and what they call unfair immigration policies. Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairwoman Martha Laning says President Donald Trump coming to the state to talk about the importance of manufacturing jobs is one thing, but fulfilling his campaign promises is another. Laning said Monday that Trump is “full of empty promises” on job creation. She says, “We are going to hold him accountable to the promises he made.”