Tuberculosis Investigation at Kenosha Detention Center

A Kenosha County Detention Center inmate is under evaluation for tuberculosis after reporting chest pain and shortness of breath on Friday. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, tuberculosis has not been confirmed, and further testing is being conducted. Policies and procedures for transmission-based illnesses occurring in county facilities were immediately enforced, and the inmate transferred to a medical isolation room. In addition, inmates in the dormitory in question and staff that had contact with inmates in that dorm are being tested for TB as a precaution. Inmates in the affected dorm have been isolated in compliance with Sheriff’s Department policies.