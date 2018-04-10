TV reporter arrested after altercation at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee television reporter is facing possible criminal charges following an incident at Miller Park.

WITI-TV says one of its reporters, A.J. Bayatpour, was allegedly involved in a fight at the ballpark with a reporter from another Milwaukee station who was injured. Bayatpour was attending the Milwaukee Brewers versus Chicago Cubs game when the altercation occurred Friday.

Bayatpour was arrested. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing possible charges.

A station executive did not immediately return a call for comment on Bayatpour’s behalf. The station says Bayatpour is not reporting while the incident is under investigation.