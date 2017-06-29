Twin Lakes Man Dies After Robbers Deny Medical Help

(AP)–A Twin Lakes man is dead after suffering a heart attack during an armed robbery. The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died at a Culver’s restaurant in Madison as fifty-six-year-old Christ Edward Kneubuehl, of Twin Lakes. He was working on a remodeling project at the restaurant at about 3 a.m. Tuesday when two armed and masked robbers entered. Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says Kneubuehl apparently suffered a fatal heart attack, although the medical examiner says the cause of death is pending. Koval says the robbers wouldn’t let the three other men working with Kneubuehl come to his aid and held the men captive for up to an hour.