Twin Lakes Woman Charged With Homicide

The Twin Lakes woman who allegedly hit and killed her boyfriend with her Jeep will face homicide charges. 29 year old Anna Wright was officially charged with the intoxicated use of a vehicle in the April 11th incident. Wright and her boyfriend were reportedly in a fight that night when Brian Engelhart left her apartment and was walking along 110th street. Wright allegedly pursued him and hit him sending him flying through the air. He suffered major injuries and died on the scene. Authorities say that Wright gave them conflicting accounts of what happened that night and had allegedly taken drugs prior to the incident. The defense says the Wright did not intend for the accident to happen. Wright is due back in court next week.