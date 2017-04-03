Two Brothers Face Robbery, Theft Charges

Two Kenosha brothers are facing charges of battery and robbery. 25 year old Jerry Lapenta Jr and his 19 year old brother Joseph Lapenta were arrested after an incident Wednesday morning. The criminal complaint states that police found the two Lapenta brothers in a field shortly after 4 AM saying that they wanted to talk to them about an altercation that happened earlier in the night. Authorities were already on the scene of a man and woman who were found in a parked car with a broken window near 91 street and 18th avenue. The man was badly beaten and missing his pants. The man and woman told police they had been assaulted by two men who broke the window of the car while the man was sleeping inside. The Lapenta brothers allegedly told police that they had asked the man to move the car and a scuffle ensued. The brothers are charged officially with robbery with use of force, criminal damage to property and two counts of battery. Both are being held on 75-hundred dollar bonds.