Two Burlington High Students, One Other Die in Crash

Grief Counselors will be on hand today after two Burlington High School Students were killed in a crash Sunday. A third person killed in the accident was a 2015 graduate of the school. 17-year-old Jason Davis, 17-year-old Hunter Morby, and 20-year-old Landen Brown died when their car veered into the left ditch, hit a tree, and was engulfed in flames. It happened near the town of Lyons at around 7 Sunday night. Authorities say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash and that the victims suffered major burns as the car went up in flames. One man was killed in an earlier separate crash Sunday. Deputies said the driver of a pickup lost control on a curve and struck a metal utility pole. The truck was engulfed in flames when deputies arrived. It happened about 2:50 AM Sunday near Sharon. No ID has been released in that case.