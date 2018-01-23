Two Candidates Tossed From Ballot

Two candidates who filed to be on the ballot in April will not be allowed after paperwork issues. After failed appeals to the Wisconsin Elections Commissions Greg Bennett Jr. will not be on the ballot for 7th district alderman running against incumbent Patrick Juliana and Thomas Harland will not have his name on the ballot for the 5th district County Board seat. The commission found that Harland did not have enough valid signatures on his nomination petitions and that the petition was improperly signed. Bennett had the wrong election date listed on his paperwork-an issue that was overturned by the commission. However they did uphold a complaint filed by Juliana that some of the signatures were ineligible. Other appeals by local candidates have not yet been decided.