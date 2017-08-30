Two Charged in Sexual Assault of a Teen

Two men are charged with the sexual assault and exploitation of a 15 year old girl. 18 year old Jasin Beshiri is charged with allegedly having at least twp sexual encounters with the teen when he was 17 years old. He also allegedly videoed the encounters and sent them to two friends via social media. According to the criminal complaint a screen shot from one of the videos-with the victim engaged in a sex act-appeared on an anonymous Twitter account. Also charged is 18 year old Adrian Murati who allegedly walked in on the girl while she was partially dressed and tried to force himself on her. Both men appeared in court yesterday and currently out of jail on bond.