Two Charged in Welfare Fraud

Two Kenosha men are wanted for welfare fraud. 53 year old Mahmoud Ayad and 40 year old Sharif Yasin allegedly defrauded the state’s “WIC” program by scanning barcodes that were not attached to any items. Authorities sent in undercover agents after they detected the alleged discrepancies. Prosecutors allege that both men scanned the codes for hundreds of dollars that again had no items attached to them when asked by the agents to trade benefits for cash. They then reportedly gave the agents a small portion of the money charged. An audit by the Wisconsin Department of Health Service Office of Inspector General showed that Fonte Foods, which is owned by Yasin and is where Ayad worked as a cashier, could not account for over 66-thousand dollars worth of charges to the WIC program. Ayad faces five felony charges while Yasin has one felony charge in connection to the case. Neither man is in custody or has appeared in court.