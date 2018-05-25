Two Cited in Thursday Crash

KENOSHA, WI–A two car crash left an unusual sight yesterday. An allegedly drunk driver in a pick up truck crashed into a sedan that was turning at the intersection of 39th avenue and Washington Road. The accident happened around 10 AM. The driver of truck was headed eastbound when it struck a car turning making a left turn south from Washington to 39th ave.

The 31 year old driver of the truck was cited for operating while intoxicated while the 84 year old driver of the car was cited for failure to yield. The impact of the crash sent the truck up a utility pole, getting stuck on the guy wires. The truck has more or less vertical needing two tow trucks at either end to get it down. The woman was injured in the crash suffering possible broken ribs and abrasions.