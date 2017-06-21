Two Dead in Double Shooting
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 21, 2017 @ 7:59 AM

Two people are dead after a double shooting in Pleasant Prairie. The grizzly discovery was was made shortly before 10:30 Monday night in an apartment on 82nd street and 86th avenue. Residents in the building called police after hearing gunshots. Officers found two people in the apartment dead from gunshot wounds, a 39 year old woman and a 49 year old man. Police say that there is no danger to the public and anyone with information is asked to call the police.

